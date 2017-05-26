Fatal house fire on Savannah's eastside probed
Savannah firefighters were dispatched to 2111 South Fernwood Drive just after 12:25 a.m. Friday and encountered heavy smoke and flames in the rear of the house, said spokesman Mark Keller. A deceased male victim was discovered on the back porch of the home after the flames had been extinguished.
