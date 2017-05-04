Extras needed for 'Love at the Shore' filming on Tybee Island
CDC Extras Savannah says Friday is the last day "Love at the Shore" - a TV movie - will be shooting on Tybee Island. Production added a small scene of beachgoers, and they're looking for men and women of all ethnicities who have not already worked on the movie set.
