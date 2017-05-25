Elderly FL couple dies as result of i...

Elderly FL couple dies as result of injuries sustained in Savannah wreck

14 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

A Florida couple has died as a result of the injuries they suffered from a crash on Highway 204 on May 23. Police say 83-year-old Robert Hume was traveling in a vehicle with his wife, 79-year-old Daisy Hume around 2:20 p.m. when it happened. They both passed away Friday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

