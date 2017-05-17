Eat It and Like It: Lulu's Chocolate Bar celebrates 10 years
Janine Finn, left, and Rebecca Radovich, co-owners of Lulu's Chocolate Bar, will celebrate 10 years with a party on May 22. Sugo Rossa, a new Italian restaurant brought to you by the same folks behind Cotton & Rye , is a couple of weeks away from opening the doors. Plan right now is May 29. Lunch and dinner service.
