Eat It and Like It: Lulu's Chocolate Bar celebrates 10 years

Janine Finn, left, and Rebecca Radovich, co-owners of Lulu's Chocolate Bar, will celebrate 10 years with a party on May 22. Sugo Rossa, a new Italian restaurant brought to you by the same folks behind Cotton & Rye , is a couple of weeks away from opening the doors. Plan right now is May 29. Lunch and dinner service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.