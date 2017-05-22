Dismantling of Civil War monuments sparks discussion in Savannah
The dismantling of Civil War monuments in New Orleans is sparking debate around the country over how we honor that war. Could the issue make it to Savannah? The ties between the Hostess City and the Civil War run deep.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
