Deal cancels visit to Savannah

Deal cancels visit to Savannah

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

Gov. Nathan Deal's office announced this morning that he would not be making a planned trip to Savannah today due to weather conditions. Deal was scheduled to be at Armstrong State University to sign the state's new budget, which includes funding for Armstrong as well as a new GBI crime lab in Savannah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vox Populi: - People want to know who is commit... 13 hr Pooler Resident 1
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Sat Sirjt 156
Winn Dixie is owned and operated by the klu klu... (Jun '16) Apr 29 Anonymous 5
To the guy that picked the female trucker named... Apr 28 Bringtesla 2
The Sanctuary 4584 Cox Rd. Evans GA., RACIST & ... (Jun '16) Apr 27 B Napolen 4
Hank Johnson Apr 27 John Karey 1
News Talent scout now charged with scamming six clients (Aug '08) Apr 26 Edmontononian 458
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,952 • Total comments across all topics: 280,705,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC