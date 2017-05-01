Deal cancels visit to Savannah
Gov. Nathan Deal's office announced this morning that he would not be making a planned trip to Savannah today due to weather conditions. Deal was scheduled to be at Armstrong State University to sign the state's new budget, which includes funding for Armstrong as well as a new GBI crime lab in Savannah.
