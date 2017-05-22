County seeks to end Judge Stokes' cha...

County seeks to end Judge Stokes' challenge to remove her from administrative role

Chatham County attorneys have asked the state Supreme Court to dismiss Recorder's Court Chief Judge Tammy Stokes' challenge to a September court action stripping her of administrative duties in the court. The county motion filed last week, if granted, would remove as moot Stokes' appeal of a Sept.

