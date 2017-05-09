Consolidation committee to vote on co...

Consolidation committee to vote on college structure for combined...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

A recommendation being voted on Wednesday would create nine colleges at a combined Armstrong-Georgia Southern University, breaking liberal arts and social sciences apart in a move that is being met with resistance by many faculty members in Statesboro. More than 100 faculty members from Georgia Southern's College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences signed a petition last month in opposition to the split - something they claim would result in "the harmful segregation" of disciplines that seek to "understand the nature and significance of society, politics, and culture," according to a letter sent to the school's leadership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft? 22 hr Joe 3
Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10) Tue Gablesmouse 22
Ravenna Connell-Douglas Tue Old friend 1
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) Mon ANONYMOUS 84
Where can I cop h? May 5 Cannonb510 3
Guy that met Ashley the truckdriver you got AID... May 2 Fuku 1
News Vox Populi: - People want to know who is commit... May 1 Pooler Resident 1
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,191 • Total comments across all topics: 280,916,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC