Consolidation committee to vote on college structure for combined...
A recommendation being voted on Wednesday would create nine colleges at a combined Armstrong-Georgia Southern University, breaking liberal arts and social sciences apart in a move that is being met with resistance by many faculty members in Statesboro. More than 100 faculty members from Georgia Southern's College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences signed a petition last month in opposition to the split - something they claim would result in "the harmful segregation" of disciplines that seek to "understand the nature and significance of society, politics, and culture," according to a letter sent to the school's leadership.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft?
|22 hr
|Joe
|3
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|Tue
|Gablesmouse
|22
|Ravenna Connell-Douglas
|Tue
|Old friend
|1
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Mon
|ANONYMOUS
|84
|Where can I cop h?
|May 5
|Cannonb510
|3
|Guy that met Ashley the truckdriver you got AID...
|May 2
|Fuku
|1
|Vox Populi: - People want to know who is commit...
|May 1
|Pooler Resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC