City Talk: District 2 stakeholders share visions for city
Last Wednesday evening, about 100 Savannah residents participated in the District 2 meeting at the Savannah Civic Center to gather input for Savannah Forward, a strategic planning process that is one of the most important initiatives launched since the hiring of City Manager Rob Hernandez. At the recent Johnson Square press conference announcing Savannah Forward, Mayor Eddie DeLoach invited residents to engage in the process and then turned the mic over to Hernandez.
