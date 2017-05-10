City of Savannah to soon implement do...

City of Savannah to soon implement downtown parking changes

If you live, work, or play at all in downtown Savannah, you will be impacted by the recommendations for a two-year Parking Matters study. For the first time in decades, the city is looking to seriously shake up the parking model for downtown, and Wednesday night is your chance to give feedback and voice your opinion.

