City of Savannah to soon implement downtown parking changes
If you live, work, or play at all in downtown Savannah, you will be impacted by the recommendations for a two-year Parking Matters study. For the first time in decades, the city is looking to seriously shake up the parking model for downtown, and Wednesday night is your chance to give feedback and voice your opinion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft?
|Tue
|Joe
|3
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|Tue
|Gablesmouse
|22
|Ravenna Connell-Douglas
|Tue
|Old friend
|1
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|May 8
|ANONYMOUS
|84
|Where can I cop h?
|May 5
|Cannonb510
|3
|Guy that met Ashley the truckdriver you got AID...
|May 2
|Fuku
|1
|Vox Populi: - People want to know who is commit...
|May 1
|Pooler Resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC