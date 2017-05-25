City calls off plan to implement downtown Savannah Serves fee
City staffers present plans for Savannah River Landing development during the Savannah City Council meeting Thursday. Eric Curl/Savannah Morning News The Savannah City Council has backed away from plans to implement a downtown fee for additional police, maintenance workers and ambassadors in the Historic District after opposition from businesses and questions about the legality of the proposal.
