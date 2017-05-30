Chatham County Commission discusses p...

Chatham County Commission discusses proposed millage increase for SCMPD involvement

Saturday May 27

The 2018 budget for the county could see the millage increase all because of their involvement in the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department. Chatham County Manager Lee Smith told us a 1.6 mills increase is a worst case scenario.

