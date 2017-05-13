CAT leaders focus on fleet, future
This time last year, CEO and executive director of Chatham Area Transit Curtis Koleber and the rest of the local transportation organization were facing an entirely different state of affairs. CAT last spring was struggling to maintain on-time performance as bus after bus in the system's fleet broke down on their routes - all the while officials were working to restore the system's image after two high-ranking staffers pleaded guilty to federal charges that they'd defrauded thousands of dollars from the transit agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft?
|May 9
|Joe
|3
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|May 9
|Anonymous
|22
|Ravenna Connell-Douglas
|May 9
|Old friend
|1
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|May 8
|ANONYMOUS
|84
|Where can I cop h?
|May 5
|Cannonb510
|3
|Guy that met Ashley the truckdriver you got AID...
|May 2
|Fuku
|1
|Vox Populi: - People want to know who is commit...
|May 1
|Pooler Resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC