CAT leaders focus on fleet, future

This time last year, CEO and executive director of Chatham Area Transit Curtis Koleber and the rest of the local transportation organization were facing an entirely different state of affairs. CAT last spring was struggling to maintain on-time performance as bus after bus in the system's fleet broke down on their routes - all the while officials were working to restore the system's image after two high-ranking staffers pleaded guilty to federal charges that they'd defrauded thousands of dollars from the transit agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.