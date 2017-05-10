Businesses, employees react to proposed parking changes in Downtown Savannah

Despite the city's downtown parking study leaning more towards extended meter hours, not everyone is on board with the extra hours, and when it comes to the costs of these meters, employees are worried about that possible price hike recommended in this study. Right now parking fees and length are determined by the location of the parking spot, so the more desirable the area the shorter you can stay in that spot and the longer you'll have to pay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.