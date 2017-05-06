Broughton Street projects bring award...

Broughton Street projects bring awards for preservation efforts

14 hrs ago

Images provided by Hansen Architects using Georgia Historical Society photos - This series of photos shows the facade changes to 32 east Broughton St. The restoration of 16 buildings along the historic corridor by Atlanta developer Ben Carter, Hansen Architects, DPR Construction and Tharpe Engineering Group received statewide recognition last month by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation.

Savannah, GA

