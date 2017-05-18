Book release party to be held for two Savannah authors

Part literary reading, part variety show, part cocktail party, the event will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Community Art Space, Sulfur Studios, located on Bull Street. This is a book release party for Seersucker co-founder Zach Powers and Savannah poet/memoirist Patricia Lockwood, plus a performance by spoken word poet Shaniqua "Neka" Brown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.