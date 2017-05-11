Bonnie and Clyde' defendant convicted of murder in 2014 Savannah crime spree, slaying
"Bonnie and Clyde" defendant Rashard Mosley on Thursday was convicted of four counts of felony murder and related crimes in the 2014 slaying of Ivory Carter during a carjacking. The Chatham County Superior Court jury acquitted Mosley, 21, on a malice murder count in the Carter slaying, but convicted him on all related charges including hijacking a motor vehicle, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
