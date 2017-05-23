Armstrong students release 17 rescue Diamondback terrapins on Tybee Island
Armstrong State University student members of the Terrapin Educational Research Program of Savannah recently gathered on Tybee Island to release 17 diamondback terrapins into the wild.
