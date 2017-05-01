Air Canada begins seasonal service to Savannah/Hilton Head Int'l Airport
Air Canada will begin seasonal service to Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport from Toronto Pearson International Airport on May 1, 2017. "We are delighted to bring the Maple Leaf to Savannah next year! Our new service will offer more travel options for local residents, both to visit Canada or to connect conveniently to our international network," said Lisa Pierce, Senior Director, USA Sales & Market Development at Air Canada.
