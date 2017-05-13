A Savannah mother's story: Love, sacrifice and inspiration
Eva Elmer holds her son, Stephen Connor, 9, in her backyard on Friday. Elmer was recently named one of Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies coalition's Inspiring Mother of Georgia award recipients for 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft?
|May 9
|Joe
|3
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|May 9
|Anonymous
|22
|Ravenna Connell-Douglas
|May 9
|Old friend
|1
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|May 8
|ANONYMOUS
|84
|Where can I cop h?
|May 5
|Cannonb510
|3
|Guy that met Ashley the truckdriver you got AID...
|May 2
|Fuku
|1
|Vox Populi: - People want to know who is commit...
|May 1
|Pooler Resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC