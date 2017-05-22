A precious Georgia resource: Protect Ebenezer Creek

State environmental officials must do everything possible to keep harmful contaminants out of the Effingham County's Ebenezer Creek, which is a National Natural Landmark and one of only four waterways designated as a Georgia wild and scenic river. The state Environmental Protection Division is considering a permit application from a French company that hopes to soon open a turpentine plant in the Effingham Industrial Park not far from Ebenezer Creek.

