3 Savannah teens arrested in gas stat...

3 Savannah teens arrested in gas station robbery

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

Savannah-Chatham police officers arrested Kahraun Flowers, 18, Justus Hofmann, 18, and a female suspect, 15, on Saturday after they committed an armed robbery, said Cpl. Hillary Nielsen, police spokeswoman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) 10 hr ANONYMOUS 84
Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft? Sun Man Up 2
Where can I cop h? May 5 Cannonb510 3
Guy that met Ashley the truckdriver you got AID... May 2 Fuku 1
News Vox Populi: - People want to know who is commit... May 1 Pooler Resident 1
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Apr 29 Sirjt 156
Winn Dixie is owned and operated by the klu klu... (Jun '16) Apr 29 Anonymous 5
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,026 • Total comments across all topics: 280,874,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC