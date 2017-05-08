3 Savannah teens arrested in gas station robbery
Savannah-Chatham police officers arrested Kahraun Flowers, 18, Justus Hofmann, 18, and a female suspect, 15, on Saturday after they committed an armed robbery, said Cpl. Hillary Nielsen, police spokeswoman.
