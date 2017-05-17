17th annual Doggie Carnival held at Forsyth Park
There were fun things for families and their k-9 friends including a kitty pool, pet friendly treats, face painting and a whole lot more. Organizers say this event is not only fun for the whole family, it's also a great way for pet owners to get help and ask questions about how to care for their pets.
