Youth Intercept program helps at-risk Savannah youth avoid life of crime
Jordan Richardson and his son, Jordan Richardson Jr., at the Intercept program at Memorial University Medical Center. A shooting last year that wounded 17-year-old Jordan Richardson Jr. was a wake-up call and one that opened the door for him to reclaim the potential his parents saw in him.
