You should always be brave:' Savannah 8 year old helps take down her abuser

Savannah 8 year old helps take down her abuser

"Lisa" looks at her "Now You See Project" poster for bravery in testifying against her abuser But in February she walked into a Chatham County Superior Court courtroom before a bunch of strangers and testified against a man who sexually abused her three years earlier. "All kids are brave to testify," said Victim Witness Assistance Program Child Victim Advocate J.J. Haire, adding that the case hinged on that testimony.

