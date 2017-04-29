Woof Gang expands territory in Savannah
What started as one store in City Market has grown to four with more on the way for the neighborhood pet store that specializes in quality foods, treats, chews and pet accessories with a personalized touch. "The whole point of Woof Gang in the beginning was that we knew your dog's name," said CEO Paul Allen.
