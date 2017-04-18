'What's Gina cooking?' Find out Monda...

'What's Gina cooking?' Find out Monday on Bounce Around Savannah

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

If you're planning a special event or an intimate dinner for two, many are praising the culinary skills of Gina Capers-Willis, the owner of "What's Gina Cooking?" The Savannah native is a personal chef who does it all from elegant and simple dinners, to just about every dessert you can imagine. She says she's putting a new spin on Lowcountry cooking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pooler Parkway Dental. Pooler, GA 20 hr PoolerParkwayDent... 1
The Sanctuary 4584 Cox Rd. Evans GA., RACIST & ... (Jun '16) Apr 16 Prodigal Son 3
Savannah Sidewalks & Trash: A Study on Behavior... Apr 15 Iris09 1
Winn Dixie is owned and operated by the klu klu... (Jun '16) Apr 14 Chris 3
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) Apr 13 THE GANGBANG SQUA... 80
gay teens in georgia (Jan '15) Apr 6 TFL1289 29
The Devil Fled Down to GA (Dec '09) Apr 6 Real 432
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,183 • Total comments across all topics: 280,455,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC