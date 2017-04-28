Vox Populi: - People want to know who is committing all the crimes all around the Savannah area.'
"Hey Pooler: Next year when you get down to the last tree standing, are you going to cut it down or leave it as a reminder of what you used to have? Also wondering what Richmond Hill will do in about five years when they get down to that last tree. Better get to thinking about it now."
