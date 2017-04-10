VITA providing free income tax prep as deadline approaches
The Neighborhood Improvement Association is offering free tax prep through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. The IRS certified help is available at offices in Chatham, Effingham, Bryan, and Liberty counties through April 18. In Savannah, they are encouraging people to stop by their location on Abercorn before it's too late.
