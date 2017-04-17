Utility late fees to resume in June for Savannah residents
Beginning in June, the City of Savannah will once again enforce late fees on utility bills, after a major backlog of water bills disrupted the billing process for thousands of customers last year. City officials stopped enforcing late fees last year when back log bills were still being issued but I'm told now all the kinks have been worked out and late fees are once again being enforced.
