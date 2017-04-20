Tybee-shot movie, - Gifted,' headed to Savannah theaters this weekend
"Gifted," the film starring the "Captain America" actor, filmed on Tybee Island last year and will be playing at Savannah-area theaters beginning this weekend. Showings of the film will be at AMC Classic Savannah 10 at 511 Stephenson Ave., Spotlight Theaters Eisenhower Square Cinema 6 at 1100 Eisenhower Drive and the Pooler Stadium Cinemas 12 at 425 Pooler Parkway.
