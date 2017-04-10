The Grand Finale in James Weldon John...

The Grand Finale in James Weldon Johnson's 'Go Down, Death'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Atlantic

In 1927, the year before my grandmother was born, James Weldon Johnson published a book of poems with the intent of preserving the oral tradition of old-time black preachers. Johnson wrote that he wanted to capture the "tempo of the preacher" without using black dialect--the resulting collection, God's Trombones , mimics the soulful intonations of a sermon, but within the confines of verse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Atlantic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Winn Dixie is owned and operated by the klu klu... (Jun '16) 14 hr Chris 3
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) Thu THE GANGBANG SQUA... 80
gay teens in georgia (Jan '15) Apr 6 TFL1289 29
The Devil Fled Down to GA (Dec '09) Apr 6 Real 432
Hank Johnson Apr 3 Nick the Dick 3
Help Savannah be healthier and happier! Mar 30 town drunk 2
Poll Is it bad my gf has slept with 80-90 men before... (Sep '13) Mar 30 Jrodin 45
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,060 • Total comments across all topics: 280,307,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC