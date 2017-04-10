The Grand Finale in James Weldon Johnson's 'Go Down, Death'

In 1927, the year before my grandmother was born, James Weldon Johnson published a book of poems with the intent of preserving the oral tradition of old-time black preachers. Johnson wrote that he wanted to capture the "tempo of the preacher" without using black dialect--the resulting collection, God's Trombones , mimics the soulful intonations of a sermon, but within the confines of verse.

