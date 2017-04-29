Streamlined' operation helps Pooler tackle transient crimes, traffic issues
Police Chief Mark Revenew stands in the lobby of police department's new location at city hall. Pooler has seen an 21 percent increase in population between 2010 and 2015, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Sat
|Sirjt
|156
|Winn Dixie is owned and operated by the klu klu... (Jun '16)
|Sat
|Anonymous
|5
|To the guy that picked the female trucker named...
|Apr 28
|Bringtesla
|2
|The Sanctuary 4584 Cox Rd. Evans GA., RACIST & ... (Jun '16)
|Apr 27
|B Napolen
|4
|Hank Johnson
|Apr 27
|John Karey
|1
|Talent scout now charged with scamming six clients (Aug '08)
|Apr 26
|Edmontononian
|458
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Apr 25
|blackman blackmen
|82
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC