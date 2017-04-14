Southside Fire to acquire Coastal EMS
Southside Fire & EMS has agreed to purchase Coastal EMS from MetroAtlanta Ambulance Service of Marietta, further solidifying its position as the dominant provider of emergency services in the county. Southside Fire & EMS operates Mercy Ambulance Service in Chatham County and is the current 911 provider of emergency medical services in the county.
