Shabazz talks future of fairgrounds at town hall

Savannah Alderwoman Estella Shabazz assured residents on Tuesday that a film and movie production company located on the former Coastal Empire Fairgrounds will benefit the city as Savannah continues to grow as a popular filming destination. Shabazz, who represents District 5 on City Council, addressed a small crowd Tuesday evening during a town hall meeting to discuss the future of the 67-acre complex along Meding Street as a movie and film production site but said no final decisions have been made.

