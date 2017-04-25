Shabazz talks future of fairgrounds at town hall
Savannah Alderwoman Estella Shabazz assured residents on Tuesday that a film and movie production company located on the former Coastal Empire Fairgrounds will benefit the city as Savannah continues to grow as a popular filming destination. Shabazz, who represents District 5 on City Council, addressed a small crowd Tuesday evening during a town hall meeting to discuss the future of the 67-acre complex along Meding Street as a movie and film production site but said no final decisions have been made.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|20 hr
|blackman blackmen
|82
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Apr 22
|Wesley vornbro k
|154
|Normandt Towers Apartments
|Apr 22
|V_Hours
|2
|Pooler Parkway Dental. Pooler, GA
|Apr 20
|PoolerParkwayDent...
|1
|The Sanctuary 4584 Cox Rd. Evans GA., RACIST & ... (Jun '16)
|Apr 16
|Prodigal Son
|3
|Savannah Sidewalks & Trash: A Study on Behavior...
|Apr 15
|Iris09
|1
|Winn Dixie is owned and operated by the klu klu... (Jun '16)
|Apr 14
|Chris
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC