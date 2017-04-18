SCMPD investigating shooting on E. 42nd St. in Savannah
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 1100 block of East 42nd Street in Savannah on Sunday. Officials say Rashawn Nix, 34, arrived at the hospital a little after 6 p.m. in a private vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Sat
|Wesley vornbro k
|154
|Normandt Towers Apartments
|Sat
|V_Hours
|2
|Pooler Parkway Dental. Pooler, GA
|Apr 20
|PoolerParkwayDent...
|1
|The Sanctuary 4584 Cox Rd. Evans GA., RACIST & ... (Jun '16)
|Apr 16
|Prodigal Son
|3
|Savannah Sidewalks & Trash: A Study on Behavior...
|Apr 15
|Iris09
|1
|Winn Dixie is owned and operated by the klu klu... (Jun '16)
|Apr 14
|Chris
|3
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Apr 13
|THE GANGBANG SQUA...
|80
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC