Savannah Tree Foundation hosts professional tree climbing demonstration for Arbor Day
Shem Kendrick scurries up a bungee cord attached to a live oak tree on Isle of Hope on Wednesday. Savannah Tree Foundation teamed up with Coastal Arbor Care to celebrate Arbor Day week with a professional tree climbing demonstration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To the guy that picked the female trucker named...
|57 min
|Bringtesla
|1
|Talent scout now charged with scamming six clients (Aug '08)
|22 hr
|Edmontononian
|458
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Tue
|blackman blackmen
|82
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Apr 22
|Wesley vornbro k
|154
|Normandt Towers Apartments
|Apr 22
|V_Hours
|2
|Pooler Parkway Dental. Pooler, GA
|Apr 20
|PoolerParkwayDent...
|1
|The Sanctuary 4584 Cox Rd. Evans GA., RACIST & ... (Jun '16)
|Apr 16
|Prodigal Son
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC