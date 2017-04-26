Savannah seeks funds for goat labor t...

Savannah seeks funds for goat labor to help with tough vegetation

Under a trial program proposed by the city's public works bureau, goats would be put to work munching down overgrown vegetation in some less accessible areas of the city that need maintenance. Goats have the ability to graze in places that mowers cannot reach and eat a wide range of unwanted vegetation without the noise and herbicide pollution created by other methods of weed control, said Laura Walker, Water Resources Department environmental administrator.

