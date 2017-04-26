Savannah retired nurse named Project Hope Volunteer of the Year
Beryl Brooks, a registered nurse from Savannah is the Volunteer of the Year for Project HOPE, an international development and relief organization. Eli Lilly and Company was named Corporate Volunteer of the Year distinction, celebrating a longstanding partnership in advancing health care for underserved communities through its Connecting Hearts Abroad volunteer program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Talent scout now charged with scamming six clients (Aug '08)
|11 hr
|Edmontononian
|458
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Tue
|blackman blackmen
|82
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Apr 22
|Wesley vornbro k
|154
|Normandt Towers Apartments
|Apr 22
|V_Hours
|2
|Pooler Parkway Dental. Pooler, GA
|Apr 20
|PoolerParkwayDent...
|1
|The Sanctuary 4584 Cox Rd. Evans GA., RACIST & ... (Jun '16)
|Apr 16
|Prodigal Son
|3
|Savannah Sidewalks & Trash: A Study on Behavior...
|Apr 15
|Iris09
|1
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC