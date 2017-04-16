Savannah resuming utility non-payment penalties
This summer Savannah's residents and businesses will once again have to pay their utility bills on time or face late fees and dry faucets. The city is planning on implementing a new fee, as well as resuming existing penalties, for late payments in June after suspending enforcement efforts after billing delays last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Sanctuary 4584 Cox Rd. Evans GA., RACIST & ... (Jun '16)
|Sun
|Prodigal Son
|3
|Savannah Sidewalks & Trash: A Study on Behavior...
|Sat
|Iris09
|1
|Winn Dixie is owned and operated by the klu klu... (Jun '16)
|Apr 14
|Chris
|3
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Apr 13
|THE GANGBANG SQUA...
|80
|gay teens in georgia (Jan '15)
|Apr 6
|TFL1289
|29
|The Devil Fled Down to GA (Dec '09)
|Apr 6
|Real
|432
|Hank Johnson
|Apr 3
|Nick the Dick
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC