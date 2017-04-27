Savannah residents receive Good Neighbor Awards
Thelma Grant and Howard Dawson Sr. hold their Good Neighbor Awards surrounded by Mayor Eddie DeLoach, members of City Council, and residents during the April 27 City Council meeting. Two Savannah residents who strive to improve their communities and serve those in need were presented with Good Neighbor Awards April 27 by City Council.
