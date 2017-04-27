Savannah residents receive Good Neigh...

Savannah residents receive Good Neighbor Awards

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

Thelma Grant and Howard Dawson Sr. hold their Good Neighbor Awards surrounded by Mayor Eddie DeLoach, members of City Council, and residents during the April 27 City Council meeting. Two Savannah residents who strive to improve their communities and serve those in need were presented with Good Neighbor Awards April 27 by City Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Sanctuary 4584 Cox Rd. Evans GA., RACIST & ... (Jun '16) 2 hr B Napolen 4
Winn Dixie is owned and operated by the klu klu... (Jun '16) 2 hr B Napolen 4
Hank Johnson 4 hr John Karey 1
To the guy that picked the female trucker named... 11 hr Bringtesla 1
News Talent scout now charged with scamming six clients (Aug '08) Wed Edmontononian 458
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) Apr 25 blackman blackmen 82
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Apr 22 Wesley vornbro k 154
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,931 • Total comments across all topics: 280,612,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC