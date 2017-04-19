Savannah residents invited to apply for boards, commissions, and authorities
The Savannah City Council is accepting applications for the boards, commissions, and authorities listed below from April 21 through 12 p.m. May 5. Upon completion of the appointment process by the council, all applicants and appointees will be notified. Applications can be found on the city's website: www.savannahga.gov/boards.
