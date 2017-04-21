Savannah police arrest two in Lavon Avenue burglary
Officers were dispatched to a home on the 1300 block of Lavon Avenue around noon after the resident was alerted by his security system that someone had entered his home. The resident viewed the security footage and was able to provide officers with information on the subjects.
