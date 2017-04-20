Savannah pair indicted for murder in slaying of man, 67

A Savannah man and woman on Wednesday were indicted on murder and related charges in the 2016 slaying of 67-year-old Ronald Forcier. Shawn Ramone Bowens, 46, and Karen Williams, 50, caused Forcier's death by shooting him on Feb. 15, 2016, the Chatham County grand jury said in charging each with malice murder individually and as parties to a crime.

