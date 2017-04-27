Savannah man sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for armed bank robbery

A 22-year-old Savannah man was sentenced to a little more than 12 years in federal prison this week for an 2015 armed bank robbery on Victory Drive. Lamarlvin Arkeena Watts was sentenced by Senior U. S. District Judge William T. Moore, Jr. to 148 months in federal prison for bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during the commission of that crime, said Acting U.S. Attorney James Durham.

