Savannah man sentenced to 12 years in...

Savannah man sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for armed bank robbery

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

A 22-year-old Savannah man was sentenced to a little more than 12 years in federal prison this week for an 2015 armed bank robbery on Victory Drive. Lamarlvin Arkeena Watts was sentenced by Senior U. S. District Judge William T. Moore, Jr. to 148 months in federal prison for bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during the commission of that crime, said Acting U.S. Attorney James Durham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Sanctuary 4584 Cox Rd. Evans GA., RACIST & ... (Jun '16) 6 hr B Napolen 4
Winn Dixie is owned and operated by the klu klu... (Jun '16) 6 hr B Napolen 4
Hank Johnson 8 hr John Karey 1
To the guy that picked the female trucker named... 16 hr Bringtesla 1
News Talent scout now charged with scamming six clients (Aug '08) Wed Edmontononian 458
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) Apr 25 blackman blackmen 82
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Apr 22 Wesley vornbro k 154
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,970 • Total comments across all topics: 280,616,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC