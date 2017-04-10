Savannah man charged in father-in-laws death on Fort Argyle Road
Brian Lewis, 44, has been charged with eight counts in Ronald Redding's death: one count of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated battery- family violence, one count of aggravated assault- family violence, one count of exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult, elder person or resident, and one count of concealing the death of another. Metro officers reported to Redding's home on Fort Argyle Road in January for a wellness check.
