Savannah Feed the Hungry screens documentary about founder Rep. Gilliard
Savannah Feed the Hungry held a screening of "Feed the Hungry: The Vision, the Outreach, the Community Changer" was held Friday night. Since 2009, the organization has served fresh produce to more than 25,000 needy families.
