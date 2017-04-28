Savannah ditching plywood for plastic...

Savannah ditching plywood for plastic to reduce neighborhood blight

To make the structures less of an eyesore, the city is ditching plywood and moving to secure vacant properties with polycarbonate, a clear durable plastic. "When you drive by it really looks like glass," said Savannah Property Maintenance Director Kimberly Corbin.

