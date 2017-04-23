Savannah crowd gathers to remember Holocaust victims, survivors
Carol Greenberg takes a 15 minute turn reading the names of the 1 million children who were killed during the Holocaust at the Yom HaShoah Holocaust Remembrance ceremony at the Jewish Educational Alliance on Sunday. Community members and volunteers read the names of the 1 million from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., though it's impossible to finish the list in a day.
