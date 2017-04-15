Savannah couple reflects on Komen finish-line race proposal and fighting cancer
When Darrin Williams found out the love of his life, 31-year-old Kimberly Smith, was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2015, he says he was devastated. But even more surprising to him was the phone call he received that day from Kimberly's mother.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Sanctuary 4584 Cox Rd. Evans GA., RACIST & ... (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|Prodigal Son
|3
|Savannah Sidewalks & Trash: A Study on Behavior...
|Sat
|Iris09
|1
|Winn Dixie is owned and operated by the klu klu... (Jun '16)
|Apr 14
|Chris
|3
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Apr 13
|THE GANGBANG SQUA...
|80
|gay teens in georgia (Jan '15)
|Apr 6
|TFL1289
|29
|The Devil Fled Down to GA (Dec '09)
|Apr 6
|Real
|432
|Hank Johnson
|Apr 3
|Nick the Dick
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC